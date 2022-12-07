Advisors Excel takes Topeka students holiday shopping

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from USD 501 got to do some holiday shopping Wednesday, courtesy of Advisors Excel.

The company brought over a hundred students, selected from each of the district’s schools, to Kohl’s. Advisors Excel says they just want the kids to get what they need, and want, this holiday season.

“We want to make sure that all the kids have what they need, so the basic things like underwear, socks a winter coat,” Advisors Excel Community Engagement Director Tracy Khounsavanh Killough said. “Then we take time to make sure they get things they want like toys, or extra special outfits or things for their families they want to give them as gifts.”

MCP Group also donated hygiene kits that each kid was able to take home.

