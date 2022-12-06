With thanks for friendship and support, Rob Peppers signs off from 35 years at WIBW-TV

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rob Peppers’ first love was the weather.

“Since I was a little kid I always wanted to be watching the weather,” Rob said.

He made it a career, joining WIBW-TV as a part-time meteorologist in 1987.

“I got the opportunity to be on the air. I’m grateful for that and I’m grateful for the friends that I made and the good times that I’ve had,” he said.

Personally, Rob would face his own storm in the form of Parkinson’s Disease.

“I was diagnosed when I was 29,” Rob said. “It’s a very early age to be diagnosed with, but it is what it is. I’m just going to keep trying to go and hang in there.”

Along the way, Rob has helped others keep going, too. In 2002, he shared with viewers as he underwent surgery to have electrodes implanted in his brain to control symptoms.

“I’ve gotten to the point now where I’ve accepted that I live with this every day and maybe if i can help someone else out, that’s my goal,” he said.

In May 2008, Rob made the difficult decision to step off-camera, but remained working in the WIBW-TV business office, and remained involved with support groups and the SpeedyPD race in Manhattan, supporting programs for people and families living with Parkinson’s.

“I never wanted to be the quote ‘poster boy,’ but I knew I had some responsibility to the people who have Parkinson’s,” Rob said. “Showing people, maybe motivating people to get up and do it again the next day - because it’s tough sometimes.

Those difficulties are what have brought Rob to the next crossroads on his journey. He’s decided to leave WIBW, and move to Salina where he will be closer to his family.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a couple years now but I think the Parkinson’s symptoms have gotten to the point where it was time to say enough is enough,” he said. “I’ll still be watching the weather from home.”

Even though he’s been off the air 15 years, people still know Rob.

“The other day, we were in a restaurant eating lunch and a lady came up and said, ‘Are you Rob Peppers?’ and she was so happy to see me and I thought that’s great that people still remember me,” he said.

For that, and much more, Rob says he signs off with eternal gratitude.

“For 35 years you get to know people,” he said. “They give you kindness and respect and help you out in many different ways and I would like to say thank you to everyone who’s watched 13 or sent me a note or just said ‘Hey’ on the sidewalk, ‘How are you doing?’ I just want to say thanks for that.”

Rob also wanted to let all his colleagues, past and present, know how much he enjoyed and appreciated them.

