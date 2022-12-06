Water line repairs to close two Topeka streets

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Water line repairs will close two Topeka streets.

The City of Topeka says that on Tuesday, Dec. 6, it completely closed SW Watson Ave. between 6th and 8th Ave.

The City indicated that the closure will be in place as crews repair a water line in the area. The work is expected to take between 2 - 3 weeks.

The City also noted that on Thursday, Dec. 8, Mainline Contractors will close the intersection of SW Brentwood and SW West Hills Dr. for another ongoing waterline replacement project.

However, this closure is expected to be in place between 4 - 5 weeks as repairs and testing are completed.

