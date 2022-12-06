Valley Center school district issues apology over incident involving offensive comments at basketball game

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident involving offensive comments. This happened Saturday during Valley Center High School’s home game against Topeka.

In a statement to parents, Valley Center Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Cory Gibson addressed the incident and said an investigation into what happened will continue. The full statement is as follows:

USD 262 High School families and students:

We are writing to address issues stemming from the VCHS vs. Topeka High School basketball game on Saturday.

Some of our students were involved in inappropriate behavior and language. This is not acceptable. There is no place for disrespectful or offensive behaviors and language at any school function.

USD 262 administration has personally apologized to the administration of the Topeka School District and Topeka High School. Additionally, a message of apology was sent to the Topeka High School community. We appreciate the support and follow up by administrators from Topeka High School.

Regardless of how we may differ in our opinions of what is or is not appropriate behavior and language, we made others feel unwelcome, uncomfortable, and disrespected. We can and should do better.

The administrative team will continue to investigate this incident and will seek input from the basketball coaching staff, Student Council, and others to determine possible steps that could prevent a situation like this from happening in the future. We will use this experience to learn, grow, and improve.

