Tuesday forecast: Drizzle today, rain likely on Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With today’s drizzle, there may be some freezing drizzle at times mainly south of I-70 through mid morning as temperatures remain below freezing. Use caution on the roads especially on bridges and overpasses.

Taking Action:

Highest chance for freezing drizzle is between the turnpike and I-35 this morning. While it’ll likely only be a trace of precipitation or less than 0.05″, it still could create a few slick spots mainly on bridges and overpasses. Any possible slick spots will likely turn wet in the late morning hours as temperatures warm above freezing. Thursday is the highest probability of precipitation this week and as of now it’s mainly going to be rain but still some time for the forecast to change on a possibility of winter precipitation falling somewhere in the WIBW viewing area so keep checking back for updates. Same can be said for the storm system Sunday night through Monday night.

The overall weather pattern is starting to turn more active with much needed precipitation chances in the next 8 days. As of now the precipitation type, especially the precipitation that will be measurable, will be in the form of rain so snow or ice accumulation is not expected at this time but that doesn’t mean the forecast can’t change so keep checking for updates. Between the 2 storm systems in the 8 day, most spots will be in the 0.25″ to 1″ range.

Normal High: 47/Normal Low: 26 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning turning to drizzle late morning into the afternoon. Most of which will remain south of the turnpike. Highs in the low-mid 40s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s-low 30s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s-low 50s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Rain starts to move in after midnight Wednesday night and continue through Thursday evening. Any winter precipitation will mainly remain near the Nebraska border with this storm system Wouldn’t even be surprised to get a rumble of thunder Thursday. Highs could range from upper 30s in north-central KS with mid 40s to low 50s for several areas.

Friday through most of Sunday will be dry before more rain moves in Sunday night through Monday night. Highs remain in the 40s possibly 50s with lows in the 30s.

