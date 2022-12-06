TPS Superintendent named 2023 Women in School Leadership award finalist

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools’ superintendent, Dr. Tiffany Anderson, is a finalist in the 2023 Women in School Leadership Awards, which is an award that honors women who bring their vision and creativity into the education field.

Each candidate is judged on their community involvement, whether they meet the educational needs of their students, their personal and professional communication skills, and their continuous professional improvement of knowledge.

The sponsors of the Leadership awards are the American Association of School Administrations (AASA) and the Horace Mann Educators Corporation. Marita Zuraitis, the president of Horace Mann, explains why the organization is honored to support the awards.

“Supporting diversity, equity and inclusion is deeply embedded in the mission of our company, which is why we are so proud to support the AASA Women in School Leadership Awards,” said Zuraitis. “In order to raise the achievement levels of our students, we must ensure that an increasing number of women have the opportunities to climb career ladders. Congratulations to our finalists for this magnificent achievement.”

The award recipients, including Dr. Anderson, will be announced at the AASA National Conference on Education. It will be from February 16 through February 18, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas.

AASA’s executive director, Daniel Domenech, said that paying tribute to our national female educators is significant so young girls can have female role models to look up to and, hopefully, bring more women into the field.

“A longstanding tradition of AASA is to celebrate and honor the outstanding contributions being made by female leaders in our nation’s school districts,” said Domenech. “As administrators continue to scale up their efforts to build future-driven and equity-focused models of positive change in the teaching and learning in their respective communities, it is imperative to bring more women into leadership roles. We are grateful to Horace Mann for supporting this program.”

To learn more about the Women in School Leadership Awards, go to AASA’s website.

