Topeka Zoo to welcome new pair of tigers as habitat left empty

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Topeka Zoo’s last breeding pair of Sumatran tigers prepares to travel to their new homes, the tiger habitat in the Capital City will be left bare, leaving room for a new breeding pair to make a home in 2023.

The Topeka Zoo says on Tuesday, Dec. 6, that it has reproduced the most critically endangered Sumatran tigers over the last decade and now is about to be tigerless. This week it said it will transfer its two remaining Sumatran Tiger residents to other zoos, which will leave the habitat empty. For a little while, at least.

As part of the Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Topeka Zoo said it received recommendations to move all of its critically endangered tigers to other zoos as part of a larger effort.

According to the Zoo, a new pair of tigers will now join the zoo later in December in hopes to establish another successful breeding pair.

This week, the Zoo indicated that Sanjiv and Badar will leave for new zoos, which completes the first phase of a process that was started more than a month prior when Zayana was sent to the Auckland Zoo in New Zealand.

Sanjiv is most notable from his time in Topeka as the tiger that attacked his keeper and staff.

Last week, the Zoo said Bintang made his way to his new home at the Kansas City Zoo. More information about Sanjiv and Badar’s destinations will be released after the completion of a standard quarantine. In the meantime, that leaves the Capital City with no Sumatran tigers available to see until 2023.

“We’re proud to have been chosen to anchor this new breeding effort and look forward to where this process takes us,” said Brendan Wiley, Zoo Director. “While we know it can be disappointing not to see a tiger while visiting, we are taking this opportunity to encourage guests to think about our impact on our environment and why Sumatran tigers are threatened with extinction. Soon, we will have more information to share about the new tigers joining the Topeka Zoo. "

The Zoo noted that it has proven to be a successful key to the long-term viability of the Sumatran tiger species. In 2014, it said SSP recommended it pair Jingga with a male tiger at the Topeka Zoo. here, she was a mother to two sets of cubs - the first with Rojo in 2014 and the second with Sanjiv in 2018.

Of the 72 Sumatran tigers in AZA-accredited zoos in North America, the Zoo indicated that seven have been born in the Capital City. Following breeding recommendations, Jingga was sent to the Louisville Zoo in December 2021.

The Zoo said Sumatran tigers are listed as critically endangered and there are believed to be less than 500 left in the wild. The main threats to the species include poaching, prey depletion, tiger-human conflict and disease.

