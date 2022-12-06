Topeka teen identified as one killed in fatal 6th St. bridge collision

Sixth St. bridge crash
Sixth St. bridge crash
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka teen has been identified by a local school district as one of the two killed in the fatal 6th St. bridge collision.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson confirmed with a heavy heart on Monday night, Dec. 5, that Eric Gonzalez, 18, was one of the two killed when a vehicle collided with a semi-truck on the 6th St. bridge sending the car onto the closed westbound lanes of I-70 on Sunday.

While information has not been released from law enforcement, TPS said Gonzalez was a 2021-22 graduate of Highland Park.

“Many across our school community are impacted as Eric attended TPS schools since elementary school,” Anderson said. “Please keep all of the impacted families uplifted in your thoughts and prayers.”

TPS noted that school and district mental health teams will remain available in schools for those impacted by the news and to address any needs that arise.

The driver of the collision was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger was pronounced dead by medical staff on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St. near I-70 Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm,...
One person dead and another injured after car hits semi, sending it off 6th St. bridge, Sunday afternoon
the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a...
Arrest made for man found dead in car in Chanute, KS
FILE - A broken railing on the 6th St. bridge above I-70.
Passenger in fatal Sixth St. bridge crash pronounced dead
Jefferson County authorities say they are investigating a suspicious death, Sunday morning.
Jefferson Co. Officials investigate suspicious death, Sunday morning
Jesse Dove and family
Man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake identified

Latest News

Ty Zentner
Ty Zentner's former coaches reflect on game winning kick
K-State Kicker/Punter Ty Zentner
K-State Recap PKG
An announcement from the Kansas Governor’s office says that the Secretary of Administration and...
Dr. Burns-Wallace announced to leave dual government roles in the new year
Topeka officials are attempting to identify a man connected to an aggravated burglary...
TPD attempts to identify man in connection to aggravated burglary