Topeka teen identified as one killed in fatal 6th St. bridge collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka teen has been identified by a local school district as one of the two killed in the fatal 6th St. bridge collision.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson confirmed with a heavy heart on Monday night, Dec. 5, that Eric Gonzalez, 18, was one of the two killed when a vehicle collided with a semi-truck on the 6th St. bridge sending the car onto the closed westbound lanes of I-70 on Sunday.

While information has not been released from law enforcement, TPS said Gonzalez was a 2021-22 graduate of Highland Park.

“Many across our school community are impacted as Eric attended TPS schools since elementary school,” Anderson said. “Please keep all of the impacted families uplifted in your thoughts and prayers.”

TPS noted that school and district mental health teams will remain available in schools for those impacted by the news and to address any needs that arise.

The driver of the collision was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger was pronounced dead by medical staff on Monday.

