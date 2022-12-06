Topeka men behind bars after separate police chases

Michael E. Souders (left) and William K. Elmore (right) face multiple charges for two separate vehicle pursuits by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s office.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter and Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka men are behind bars following separate police chases.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office that just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, a deputy attempted to stop a spray-painted white 2008 Pontiac G6 near the intersection of SW 2nd St. and SW Edgewood Ave. The license plate had been spray painted over and the window tint had not been legal.

Officials said the driver, later identified as Michael E. Souders, 35, of Topeka, refused to stop and initiated a chase. The pursuit continued southwest and came to a conclusion near SW 8th and SW Polk St. in a church parking lot. Souders allegedly attempted to run but was quickly apprehended.

Once in custody, officials said Souders was found to have two warrants for failure to appear through Shawnee Co. He was searched and subsequently, a loaded gun and illegal drugs were found on him.

Souders was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Reckless driving,
  • Improper display of license plate,
  • Excessive window tint
  • Flee or attempt to elude,
  • Aggravated assault,
  • Possession with intent to distribute marijuana,
  • Criminal use of weapons,
  • Interference with law enforcement,
  • Operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license
  • No vehicle liability insurance,
  • Possession of methamphetamine.

Then, just before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy saw a vehicle headed the wrong way on I-70 near the Kansas Turnpike East Topeka toll terminal. The vehicle - a gray 2008 Dodge Charger - was headed west in the eastbound lanes.

Deputies said they attempted to stop the driver, later identified as William K. Elmore Jr., 30, of Topeka, however, he also refused and initiated a vehicle pursuit.

Officials indicated that Elmore went north on Deer Creek Pkwy., west on SE 10th St., then south on SE Branner. When the Charger turned to head east on SE 13th St., Elmore hit a chainlink fence in the 1200 block of SE Chandler.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Elmore allegedly attempted to run following the collision, however, he was also quickly apprehended. He was placed in custody and a loaded handgun was found in the car along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Elmore was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Felon in possession of a firearm - 2nd-degree murder conviction,
  • Possession of methamphetamine,
  • Possession of marijuana,
  • Interference with law enforcement,
  • Flee and elude - Felony,
  • Interference with law enforcement,
  • Driving without a valid driver’s license,
  • Other traffic charges.

