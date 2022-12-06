Shawnee Co. DA updates process for ongoing officer-involved shooting, self defense investigations

Shawnee Co. DA Mike Kagay updates activity in his office in an interview on Eye on NE Kansas
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the year draws to a close, the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s office is working to wrap up several ongoing investigations.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay visited Eye on NE Kansas to update the work of his office.

The DA’s office is responsible for reviewing reports on officer-involved shootings to determine whether the officers acted legally in their actions, or if there was criminal behavior. Currently, the office is reviewing an Oct. 13 shooting in which a suspect was killed. Reports on another incident resulting in the death of a suspect from last week have not yet reached Kagay’s office.

While not commenting on the specific cases, Kagay did describe how the process unfolds, and why it can take time. He said a similar process happens for homicides where self defense is a consideration. Several such cases also are currently under review.

Kagay also commented on the recent death of long-time federal judge Sam Crow, saying he was widely respected and an example for everyone in the legal profession.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A broken railing on the 6th St. bridge above I-70.
Passenger in fatal Sixth St. bridge crash pronounced dead
Jesse Dove and family
Man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake identified
Sixth St. bridge crash
Topeka teen identified as one killed in fatal 6th St. bridge collision
The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St. near I-70 Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm,...
One person dead and another injured after car hits semi, sending it off 6th St. bridge, Sunday afternoon
Two people were found shot to death early Monday in a residence in the 700 block of E 1550...
Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide south of Lawrence

Latest News

13 News at Six
Jen LeClair discusses an upcoming benefit featuring country musician Chely Wright in a visit to...
Chely Wright slates show to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka
Jen LeClair discusses an upcoming benefit featuring country musician Chely Wright in a visit to...
Chely Wright slates show to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka
Mike Kagay, Shawnee Co. District Attorney
Shawnee Co. DA updates process for ongoing officer-involved shooting, self defense investigations