Shawnee Co. DA updates process for ongoing officer-involved shooting, self defense investigations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the year draws to a close, the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s office is working to wrap up several ongoing investigations.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay visited Eye on NE Kansas to update the work of his office.

The DA’s office is responsible for reviewing reports on officer-involved shootings to determine whether the officers acted legally in their actions, or if there was criminal behavior. Currently, the office is reviewing an Oct. 13 shooting in which a suspect was killed. Reports on another incident resulting in the death of a suspect from last week have not yet reached Kagay’s office.

While not commenting on the specific cases, Kagay did describe how the process unfolds, and why it can take time. He said a similar process happens for homicides where self defense is a consideration. Several such cases also are currently under review.

Kagay also commented on the recent death of long-time federal judge Sam Crow, saying he was widely respected and an example for everyone in the legal profession.

