Schools continue to deal with incident from Saturday’s Topeka High at Valley Center basketball game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials on Tuesday were continuing to address an incident in which offensive comments were made this past weekend during Topeka High’s boys basketball game at Valley Center.

Social media posts from the game indicated Valley Center students engaged in offensive comments directed toward the Topeka High team, including a chant while one of the Trojans’ players was at the free-throw line.

Some of the social media posts indicated the comments and actions in the stands were racially offensive.

Jeremy Holaday, assistant executive director of the Topeka-based Kansas State High School Activities Association, told 13 NEWS on Tuesday that the organization was still gathering information about the incident.

“The KSHSAA is aware of the situation that took place at the Valley Center vs Topeka High basketball game last week,” Holaday said in a statement emailed to WIBW. “We have spoken to both school districts and trust they are putting this at the forefront to be sure any wrong doing or inappropriateness is dealt with swiftly and properly. We will work with both schools as the discussion continues this week.”

On Tuesday morning, Valley Center Unified School District 262 provided 13 NEWS with the following statement:

“During a hard-fought boys’ basketball game between Valley Center High School and Topeka High School on Saturday, December 3, fans from both sides became very loud and involved.

“Valley Center High School principals, Mrs. Melissa Seacat and Mr. Chris Asmussen, did their best to handle reported situations, particularly those involving some students in the Valley Center student section.

“Near the end of the game, a Topeka player was fouled, and when he went to shoot his free throws, an inappropriate chant of “He’s a P****”erupted from the VCHS student section.

“Administration immediately began removing students involved and shifted to a proactive mode to prevent any further negative interactions as the game ended; an off-duty police officer also assisted in getting everyone to leave the game immediately after it was over.

“As part of a class at VCHS, a student who was assigned an infant simulator for a Human Growth and Development class brought the ‘baby’ with her to the game. The assignment requires feeding, diapering, rocking, and generally caring for the ‘baby’ all within proximity of the student ‘parent’ over the course of a few days. The student’s grade is based on the child’s care as recorded by an internal electronic device.

“Based on a review of videos, the baby was passed around between students during the game. While the ‘baby’ was not brought intentionally as a prop to taunt or threaten Topeka High School, without context, seeing the ‘baby’ and images of the ‘baby’ caused hurt and concern to many, and for that we are very sorry.

“We know that our students acted inappropriately and were not representative of our school district. As a result of Saturday’s game:

Valley Center High School administration spent this past weekend, most of Monday, and are continuing to investigate what transpired. They have reviewed video and have had countless interviews with those in attendance.

VCHS and Topeka High School Administration are working collaboratively to investigate claims of racist remarks being made. As of this morning (12/6), administration from both schools have not found any evidence that such remarks were made during or following the basketball game.

Valley Center Public School Superintendent, Dr. Cory Gibson contacted Dr. Tiffany Anderson, superintendent of the Topeka School District yesterday morning to offer an apology, and they have remained in correspondence since then.

As a district, we sent a letter to all VCHS families and students explaining there would be follow-up consequences for those students involved, and that we, as a community, should learn and grow from this experience.

As a district, Valley Center Public Schools sent a letter of apology to Topeka USD 501 and the Topeka High School community.

VCHS administration and student leaders are meeting to discuss how we can best move forward and demonstrate to all guests that we are a district that is inclusive and respectful.

Valley Center High School Principal Lolling and Dr. Cory Gibson have visited with many patrons from Topeka and Valley Center in the last two days. We have apologized and committed that we are better than what was exhibited on Saturday evening.

Additional support will be added at future games to help with supervision.

As requested by the local chapter of the NAACP, we are meeting this morning to talk about what happened and how to best move forward.

Regardless of how the situation transpired on Saturday, the fact exists that people were hurt and are continuing to be hurt by what they experienced at our school. We are sorry. As a learning institution, we will take this event and learn from it.”

Valley Center Public Schools Superintendent Cory Gibson sent the following message to Topeka USD 501 and Topeka High School on Monday:

“Topeka High School community:

“We are aware of the inappropriate language and behavior exhibited by some of our Valley Center High School students at the VCHS vs. Topeka High School basketball game this past Saturday.

“First, we are sorry. We are better than the conduct we exhibited on Saturday. We would never want anyone in our schools, especially visitors, to feel insulted, upset, or disgusted by our behavior. The behavior exhibited was not in alignment with the values or teachings our district strives to uphold. We are embarrassed by this display and will work diligently to keep it from recurring.

“Second, we wish to assure you the situation is being addressed by the administrative team at Valley Center High School. Additionally, the administration team and basketball coaching staff are meeting with students including the Student Council to learn from this situation. In addition, USD 262 Dr. Cory Gibson has talked with Topeka School District Superintendent, Dr. Tiffany Anderson offering his apology to her and your community personally.Finally, we will do better. Thank you for sharing your feelings about your treatment at our high school. Please know we have heard you and we share in your concerns. We will use this experience to learn, grow, and improve.”

Valley Center High School is located just north of Wichita. It has 1,024 students and is in Class 5A, according to the KSHSAA website.

Valley Center won the game 75-73.

