Report finds Kansans fairly vulnerable to identity theft, fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansans are fairly vulnerable to identity theft and fraud.

With data breaches costing an average of $9.44 million in 2022 and the average amount of time it takes to contain the breach ringing in at 277 days, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Dec. 6, that it released its report on 2022′s States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft and Fraud.

To find which residents are most susceptible to such crimes, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across a data set that ranges from identity theft complaints per capita to the average loss amount due to fraud.

WalletHub noted that the states that are lowest on the list are the least vulnerable.

The report ranked Kansas 27th overall with a total score of 46.60. The Sunflower State had ranked 13th for identity theft, 45th for fraud and 26th for policy.

Meanwhile, to the south, Oklahoma ranked 46th overall with a total score of 34.50, an identity theft rank of 48, a fraud rank of 31 and a policy rank of 26.

To the east, Missouri ranked 28th overall with a total score of 46.24. The state ranked 21st for identity theft, 41st for fraud and 3rd for policy.

To the north and east, residents seem to be a little more at risk. Nebraska ranked 15th overall with a total score of 51.57, an identity theft rank of 12, a fraud rank of 30 and a policy rank of 11.

Lastly, Colorado ranked 5th overall with a total score of 59.89. The home of the Rocky Mountains also ranked 3rd for identity theft, 15th for fraud and 19th for policy.

The study also found that Kansas tied both Rhode Island and Illinois for the state with the most identity theft complaints per capita. Nebraska tied Vermont and California for the highest average loss amount due to online identity theft. Nebraska also had the fourth fewest fraud complaints per capita.

Lastly, Missouri was found to be the state with the fourth lowest average loss amount due to fraud.

The places where residents were found to be the most vulnerable include:

District of Columbia Delaware Louisiana Rhode Island Colorado

The places where residents were found to be the least vulnerable include:

Montana Arkansas Indiana Maine Wyoming

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

