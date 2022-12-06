One perishes in head-on collision on southeastern Kan. highway

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a head-on collision on a highway in southeastern Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:05 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 69 about a mile north of U.S. Highway 166.

When officials arrived, they found that a 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by Trey Cunningham, 20, of Gove, Okla., had been headed north on Highway 69 as a 2016 GMC pickup truck driven by Shannon L. Taft, 51, of Baxter Springs was headed south.

KHP indicated that Cunningham crossed the center line and hit Taft’s pickup in a head-on collision.

Officials noted that Cunningham, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, was rushed to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo., however, he was pronounced dead by hospital staff around 4:20 p.m.

Meanwhile, KHP said the passenger in Cunningham’s vehicle, Valeria Lerma, 21, of Miami, Okla., was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Finally, officials said that Taft was also taken to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin with suspected serious injuries. He was also wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

