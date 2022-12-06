Norseman Brewing to honor Old Chicago mug club members

Old Chicago closes permanently on Dec. 5, 2022.
Old Chicago closes permanently on Dec. 5, 2022.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 6, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a mug club hole left by the departure of Old Chicago, one local brewery is stepping up to make the club members part of their own.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, one day after Old Chicago permanently closed in the Capital City, Norseman Brewing Company made a move to honor deals left unfulfilled.

Norseman said that Old Chicago was a Topeka staple and served up a selection of craft beer and good eats for years. As a fellow member in the industry, it said it salutes the closed business for its years of providing a great craft beer atmosphere in Topeka.

To continue Old Chicago’s tradition, Norseman said it will make current Old Chicago mug holders honoree members of its own mug club. As a Norseman mug club member, it said customers will continue to drink exquisite craft beer out of their Old Chicago mug for the same price of any of Norseman’s normally priced pints.

Norseman noted that extra benefits of its mug club include $2 off growler refills every day all year and first-round invitations to beer dinners and other unique gatherings throughout the year.

To take advantage of the offer, Norseman said Old Chicago mug club members will need to bring in their Old Chicago mugs and picture ID to 830 N. Kansas Ave.

