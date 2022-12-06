Members of Leadership Greater Topeka Class of 2023 named

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The newest members of Leadership Greater Topeka have been announced.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says on Tuesday, Dec. 6, that it has named the next class of Leadership Greater Topeka cohorts. It said the program identifies aspiring and established leaders from the community to participate in an annual training course.

GTP indicated that class members will attend a retreat and eight day-long sessions that start in January and continue through May. During these classes, members learn about challenges that face the Capital City and how they can work to influence important issues.

GTP noted that the Class of 2023 was chosen from over 160 nominations and are as follows:

Craig Barnes, Division Manager, Shawnee County Health Department

Jacqueline Belden, Program Manager, Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library

Faith Cavazos, Student, Shawnee Heights High School

Breny Clain, Major, 190th Air Refueling Wing

Samuel Feather, Partner, Goodell Stratton Edmonds & Palmer

Renee Franklin, Pre-production quality control specialist, Southwest Publishing and Mailing

Roberto Gonzales, Area Manager, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Plant

Jarrod Guth, Community Engagement Manager, Capper Foundation

Rhonda Hamilton, Administrator Specialist, Bartlett & West

Mindy Hardenbrook, VP Retail Manager/Branch Network, Corefirst Bank & Trust

Jake Holly, Attorney, Foulston Siefkin LLP

Romae Isom, Shelter Manager, YWCA - Northeast Kansas

Nick Jefferson, Attorney III, City of Topeka

Eugene Jones, Student Support Coordinator, Communities in Schools

Andrea Kaberline, Chief Lending Officer, Envista Credit Union

Stephanie Lanning, Registrar, Washburn University

Lindsay Lebahn, Program Manager, Plug and Play Tech Center

Tyler Levier, Chief Operating Officer, Prairie Band LLC

Tiffany Liesmann, Clinical Pharmacist -Commercial Market, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

Caitlin Luttjohann, Vice President of Play and Learning, Kansas Children’s Discovery Center

Marisol Marcelo, Director of marketing and public relations, Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home

Keegan McElroy, Attorney, Alderson Law Firm

Ashley Mayer, Executive Producer, Mammoth Creative Co

Kylie Mergen, Community Investment Officer, FHLBank Topeka Director of Housing and Com. Dev.

Graham Moulden, Aircraft Mechanic, 190th Air Refueling Wing

Perry Plummer, Asst. Branch Manager, Capitol Federal

Jade Ramsdell, Performance Improvement Director, KS Depart. of Health and Environment

Adrian Revels, Production Associate, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Plant

Ruben Salamanca, Sergeant, Topeka Police Department

Naz Shareef, Treasury Relationship Manager, INTRUST Bank

Darin Stephens, Broker, Stone and Story Real Estate Group, LLC

Colton Strathman, Successor Manager/Sales Exec. Coord., Strathman Sales Co., Inc

Josh Sturm, Operations Manager, Evergy Plaza-Oak View Group

Samuel Sutton, Owner/Pilot, Fulks Helicopter Service

Lara Waits, Team Member Relations Manager, Prairie Band Casino & Resort

Jermel Walker, Supervisor, City of Topeka

Karina Dixon, Human Resources Manager, KBS Constructors

Arianna Womack, Student, Shawnee Heights High School

India Yarborough, Communications Manager, Greater Topeka Partnership

Chad Yeager, Vice President Clinical Quality, Stormont Vail Health

