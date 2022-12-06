Looking to follow K-State to the Sugar Bowl? Here’s what it might cost

Sugar Bowl logo.
Sugar Bowl logo.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State football fans will help fill the Superdome in New Orleans when the Wildcats take on Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

We looked into how much you’ll be paying if you want to make the trip.

If you don’t want to drive 13 hours from Wichita to New Orleans, you’ll pay anywhere between roughly $700 and $1,100 for a round-trip flight out of Wichita. It’s slightly cheaper out of Kansas City or Oklahoma City, but you’d need to consider the cost of gas and parking.

Village Travel is offering a travel package that starts at around $1,500 per person. It includes the bus ride to New Orleans and hotel accommodations. You can also add on tickets to the game.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FILE - A broken railing on the 6th St. bridge above I-70.
Passenger in fatal Sixth St. bridge crash pronounced dead
Jesse Dove and family
Man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake identified
Sixth St. bridge crash
Topeka teen identified as one killed in fatal 6th St. bridge collision
The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St. near I-70 Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm,...
One person dead and another injured after car hits semi, sending it off 6th St. bridge, Sunday afternoon
Two people were found shot to death early Monday in a residence in the 700 block of E 1550...
Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide south of Lawrence

Latest News

Alleged racist incident
Schools continue to deal with incident from Saturday's Topeka High at Valley Center basketball game
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes poses for a picture with a child at Children's Mercy Hospital.
Patrick Mahomes selected as Chiefs nominee for one NFL’s highest honors
K-State kicker/punter Ty Zentner
Zenter’s former coaches reflect on game winning kick
Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory during an NCAA basketball game on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in...
Kansas State women’s basketball climbs back into AP Poll