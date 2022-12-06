Lawrence woman hospitalized after car hits light pole on interstate ramp

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was sent to the hospital after the car she was driving hit a light pole on an interstate ramp.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, emergency crews were called to the ramp from northbound I-35 to westbound I-435 with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Toyota passenger car driven by Andrea A. Melendez Reyes, 24, of Lawrence, had taken the ramp from I-35 onto I-435 when the vehicle left the roadway.

According to KHP, the sedan then hit a light pole.

Officials said that Melendez Reyes was taken to Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

