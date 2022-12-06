Lawrence woman hospitalized after car hits light pole on interstate ramp

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was sent to the hospital after the car she was driving hit a light pole on an interstate ramp.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, emergency crews were called to the ramp from northbound I-35 to westbound I-435 with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Toyota passenger car driven by Andrea A. Melendez Reyes, 24, of Lawrence, had taken the ramp from I-35 onto I-435 when the vehicle left the roadway.

According to KHP, the sedan then hit a light pole.

Officials said that Melendez Reyes was taken to Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A broken railing on the 6th St. bridge above I-70.
Passenger in fatal Sixth St. bridge crash pronounced dead
Jesse Dove and family
Man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake identified
The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St. near I-70 Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm,...
One person dead and another injured after car hits semi, sending it off 6th St. bridge, Sunday afternoon
Sixth St. bridge crash
Topeka teen identified as one killed in fatal 6th St. bridge collision
Two people were found shot to death early Monday in a residence in the 700 block of E 1550...
Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide south of Lawrence

Latest News

FILE - Bell's V-280 Valor has completed the low-speed agility flight testing. (Source:...
Kansas aerospace company awarded $1.4 billion Army helicopter contract
Joshua Courtney
Bonner Springs man sentenced to 27 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child
Kevin Zirjacks catches a Lake Sturgeon along the Kansas River.
Angler catches rare Lake Sturgeon in Kansas River
FILE
Chase Co. Schools see uptick in illness-related absences, reiterates health policies
FILE
Report finds Kansans fairly vulnerable to identity theft, fraud