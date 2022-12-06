KU moves up in AP Poll, Wilson and Dick earn honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - As Kansas is now No. 6 in the country, Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick took home some awards.

Wilson was named Big 12 Player of the Week while Dick was named the Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week (his second on the year)

In KU’s 87-55 win against Texas Southern, the Denton, Texas, redshirt-junior forward recorded his fifth 20-point effort of the season with 22 points to go along with five rebounds and six assists. In the 91-65 win versus Seton Hall in the Big 12/BIG EAST Battle, Wilson recorded his Big 12-leading fifth double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Wilson leads the Big 12 and is seventh nationally in points per game with a 21.9 scoring average. His five double-doubles lead the league and are third nationally.

Wilson’s 21 career double-doubles has him tied for 11th on the KU career list with Eric Chenowith (1998-2001). Wilson has scored 197 points through his first nine games, which is the second-most through nine games in the Bill Self era, only trailing All-American Ochai Agbaji’s 202 from last season.

Dick tied his season high with six rebounds and set his personal best with three steals while scoring 15 points in Kansas’ 85-55 win against Texas Southern. Posting 15 points, including 6-for-6 from the free throw line, Dick tied his season high with three assists and had two steals in the 91-65 win versus Seton Hall in the Big 12/BIG EAST Battle. Dick has six steals in his last three games. His 15.3 scoring average leads the Big 12 freshman class and his 24 three-point field goals made rank second in the league. Dick won the honor along with Baylor freshman guard Keyonte George.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.