KU moves up in AP Poll, Wilson and Dick earn honors

Kansas guard Gradey Dick looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kansas guard Gradey Dick looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 91-65. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - As Kansas is now No. 6 in the country, Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick took home some awards.

Wilson was named Big 12 Player of the Week while Dick was named the Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week (his second on the year)

In KU’s 87-55 win against Texas Southern, the Denton, Texas, redshirt-junior forward recorded his fifth 20-point effort of the season with 22 points to go along with five rebounds and six assists. In the 91-65 win versus Seton Hall in the Big 12/BIG EAST Battle, Wilson recorded his Big 12-leading fifth double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Wilson leads the Big 12 and is seventh nationally in points per game with a 21.9 scoring average. His five double-doubles lead the league and are third nationally.

Wilson’s 21 career double-doubles has him tied for 11th on the KU career list with Eric Chenowith (1998-2001). Wilson has scored 197 points through his first nine games, which is the second-most through nine games in the Bill Self era, only trailing All-American Ochai Agbaji’s 202 from last season.

Dick tied his season high with six rebounds and set his personal best with three steals while scoring 15 points in Kansas’ 85-55 win against Texas Southern. Posting 15 points, including 6-for-6 from the free throw line, Dick tied his season high with three assists and had two steals in the 91-65 win versus Seton Hall in the Big 12/BIG EAST Battle. Dick has six steals in his last three games. His 15.3 scoring average leads the Big 12 freshman class and his 24 three-point field goals made rank second in the league. Dick won the honor along with Baylor freshman guard Keyonte George.

