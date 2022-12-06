Kansas Supreme Court affirms felony conviction for man who led 2020 chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed a felony conviction for a man who led a 2020 chase in Haysville.

In the matter of Appeal No. 122,557: State of Kansas v. Ryan M. Berkstresser, the Kansas Supreme Court says it reversed a Court of Appeals decision and affirmed Berkstresser’s conviction for felony flee or attempt to elude a police officer.

In a majority opinion written by Justice Dan Biles, the Court said it held that the Sedgwick Co. District Court mistakenly failed to give an unrequested, but factually appropriate, instruction on the misdemeanor version of the crime.

Nevertheless, the Court said it concluded the instructional error was harmless. Justice Eric Rosen and Justice Caleb Stegall concurred, however, they decided the omitted misdemeanor instruction was factually inappropriate based on the trial evidence.

Finally, the Court noted that it unanimously remanded the case back to the district court with directions to merge Berkstresser’s two alternative convictions - felony flee or attempt to elude - under the precedent set by State v. Vargas. The precedent holds that two convictions for alternatively charged counts should merge and result in one single conviction.

Court records indicate that Berkstresser’s conviction stems from a 2020 incident in which a Haysville Police officer attempted to stop him in a Mitsubishi sedan for following too closely to another car. However, dispatch advised that his license plate was assigned to another car.

When HPD activated lights and sirens in an attempt to pull Berkstresser over, records note that he attempted to speed away. Eventually, he stopped the vehicle and attempted to run instead. He was eventually apprehended and booked into jail.

