Kansas Senior Advisor for Federal, State Affairs to leave for Colorado position

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The current Kansas Senior Advisor for Federal and State Affairs will soon depart her position for a place in Colorado’s Department of Education.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that Shelbi Konkel, Senior Advisor for Federal and State Affairs, will depart at the end of 2022. She said Konkel currently oversees the office’s state and federal legislative affairs, policy, appointments and constituent services teams.

Gov. Kelly noted that Konkel will leave the position to become the new Senior Legislative Advisor for the Colorado Dept. of Education.

Kelly indicated that Konkel first joined her administration as part of the transition team in Nov. 2018 and has served in various roles and capacities. At the beginning of her first term, she said Konkel served as chief of staff to former Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers and helped launch the Office of Rural Prosperity. She was also part of the COVID-19 response team tasked to work with the Kansas National Guard, the State Emergency Operations Center and its emergency support functions.

“Shelbie has been a valuable resource to my administration since Day One,” Kelly said. “From helping to secure key legislative victories such as the state food sales tax elimination to facilitating the creation of the Office of Broadband Development, she has played an integral role in delivering real results for Kansans. I wish her all the best as she takes the next step in her career.”

In June, the Governor said Konkel was appointed as the Deputy Executive Director of the Kansas Office of Recover where she established the office takes with administering federal COVID-19 relief funds. She then returned to the Governor’s Office in December 2020 as Senior Advisor before she assumed her current role in Sept. 2021.

“It has truly been an honor to serve in Governor Kelly’s administration,” Konkel said. “I’d like to thank her for the opportunity to work alongside so many other Kansans – from fellow team members to legislators, local leaders, stakeholders, and advocates – who came together to serve the people of Kansas under her leadership.”

Kelly noted that Konkel will remain in her current role until Dec. 30 and a new Government Affairs Director will be named after a formal selection process in the coming weeks.

