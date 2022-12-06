Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court.

In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.

Critically, the Court said it found that Holmes’ actions during his suspension in which he discussed potential future representation with a client’s spouse did not constitute the “unauthorized practice of law.”

Court records indicate that Holmes received a 1-year suspension from the practice of law in 2018 after he continued to practice law despite having been suspended prior for failure to pay his annual registration fee in a timely manner.

In another case of Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct, Case No. 124,718: In the Matter of Shayla C. Johnston, it said held that her repeated violations of the rules were severe enough to warrant disbarment.

The Court said after filing a Notice of Exception to the hearing panel’s final report, Johnston failed to file a brief with the Supreme Court. Under its rules, her failure to brief her exceptions was deemed an admission of the findings in the hearing panel’s final report.

The Court indicated that it held disbarment was warranted as Johnston had shown a pattern of unethical conduct - including publicly making unsupported criminal accusations against judges and other members of the bar, directly defying court orders and misrepresenting facts to the court, among others.

Lastly, in Case No. 125,160: In the Matter of Forrest A. Lowry, the Court said it suspended Lowry from the practice of law for 90 days due to violations of KRPC which include diligence, communication, expediting litigation, engaging in professional misconduct prejudicial to the administration of justice and engaging in professional misconduct that adversely reflects the lawyer’s fitness to practice law.

The Court noted that the suspension is stayed during a 3-year probation period which will start on Jan. 21.

