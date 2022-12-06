Kansas Game Wardens warn that drought means coyotes may move into town

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With extreme drought conditions, coyotes have been spotted more inside city limits warn Kansas Game Wardens.

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Department Game Wardens say on Tuesday, Dec. 6, that more coyotes have been found in towns this year in the Sunflower State. They said this is mostly due to the extreme drought the state has experienced as the animals come to look for water and food.

If residents do spot a coyote in their neighborhood, Wardens said they should keep calm - most coyotes avoid people. They said seeing a coyote during the day is not a reason for alarm as most times they move to a new area or look for a place to rest. Usually, coyotes are scared of people.

If a coyote does not seem scared, officials said this means it has been fed and should not be approached. Fear can be reinstilled in the animal by raising your arms and yelling - or hazing.

KDWP noted that coyotes may mistake small unattended pets for prey or attack large dogs they see as threats to their territory or dens. To keep pets safe, it has suggested residents do the following:

Watch your pets - keep cats indoors and never leave small dogs outside unsupervised or let any dog out of your yard off leash.

Secure food and water sources for both domestic animals and wildlife. Feed and water pets indoors and keep garbage secure and picked up.

Wardens said if coyotes in town continue to cause a problem or pose a threat, residents should contact their nearest KDWP office.

