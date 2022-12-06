Kansas’ Chief of Traffic Engineering to step down after 30 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the footsteps of the Transportation Secretary and Deputy Secretary, Kansas’ Chief Traffic Engineer has now also stepped down after a three-decade career.

In 1990, the Kansas Department of Transportation said Gower earned his degree in civil engineering from the University of Kansas. Two years later, he began his career at KDOT and has served his entire career in the Bureau of Traffic Engineering.

The Department noted that Gower was the State Traffic Engineer for 13 years and was named Bureau Chief in 2017. The bureau includes Traffic Engineering and Signing - both permanent and traffic control.

“I couldn’t have worked for a better agency. I have had great coworkers and a special staff along the way,” Gower said. “KDOT gave me my start, which blossomed into a wonderful career. I have been very fortunate.”

Gower’s last day in the office will be Dec. 9. He plans to “navigate and succeed” in his retirement.

A week before, KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz and Deputy Secretary Burt Morey both handed in their letters of resignation.

