Kansas aerospace company awarded $1.4 billion Army helicopter contract

FILE - Bell's V-280 Valor has completed the low-speed agility flight testing. (Source: bellflight.com)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One aerospace company has been awarded a $1.4 billion contract by the U.S. Army to manufacture its new fleet of helicopters.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says on Monday, Dec. 5, that he applauded Bell Textron Inc., an aerospace company located in Kansas, for winning the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft contract. He said the contract is worth up to $1.4 billion.

“The U.S. Army’s decision to award this contract to Bell Textron will directly benefit the workforce in Wichita and is a testament to the vital role of Kansans in our national security,” Sen. Moran said. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, I have supported this critical program from day one. I will continue to use my role in the Senate to ensure that the U.S. warfighter has the necessary technology and resources to complete its mission. Congratulations to Textron CEO Scott Donnelly and the entire Textron leadership team in Wichita.”

Moran noted that Bell Textron has a significant manufacturing facility in Wichita where it plans to fulfill the contract. He also said Wichita State University’s National Institution for Aviation Research will develop composite materials for the fuselage and rotors.

The Senator indicated that Bell’s V280 Aircraft will provide the Army with enhanced speed, range and agility and is scheduled to replace the UH-60 Blackhawk by 2030.

In addition to work at Textron’s Wichita facility, Moran said Spirit AeroSystems will produce the aircraft’s fuselage and will see increased work in the Sunflower State.

