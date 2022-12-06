‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant

Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A Johnson County restaurant manager sent a harsh message to employees about taking time off and was subsequently fired.
An Olive Garden media relations representative confirmed to KCTV5 a manager at the restaurant on 95th Street sent the below message to staffers:
The restaurant representative stated: “We strive to provide a caring and respectful work environment for our team members. This message is not aligned with our company’s values. We can confirm we have parted ways with this manager.”