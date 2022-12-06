Homeowner lawfully shoots, kills intruder, sheriff’s office says

Authorities in Virginia say a homeowner acted within the law while shooting and killing an...
Authorities in Virginia say a homeowner acted within the law while shooting and killing an intruder.(banedeki via Canva)
By Justin Geary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Authorities in Virginia say a man killed an intruder who broke into his home early Tuesday morning.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office reports 41-year-old Samuel Craig Cheeks broke into the man’s home through a bedroom window. The homeowner attempted to get his gun when Cheeks grabbed him from behind.

WDBJ reports the two men were then involved in a struggle that caused both of them to fall to the floor before the homeowner shot the alleged intruder two times.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cheeks died in the shooting. His body was taken to the coroner’s office for an autopsy with the results currently pending.

Grayson County deputies said their early investigation indicates the homeowner acted within the law.

Copyright 2022 WDBI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A broken railing on the 6th St. bridge above I-70.
Passenger in fatal Sixth St. bridge crash pronounced dead
Jesse Dove and family
Man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake identified
Sixth St. bridge crash
Topeka teen identified as one killed in fatal 6th St. bridge collision
The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St. near I-70 Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm,...
One person dead and another injured after car hits semi, sending it off 6th St. bridge, Sunday afternoon
Two people were found shot to death early Monday in a residence in the 700 block of E 1550...
Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide south of Lawrence

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2014 file photo, James Toback arrives at the 2014 AFI Fest in Los...
38 women accuse filmmaker James Toback of sexual misconduct in lawsuit
13 News at Six
The House Ethics Committee found that departing U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn financially...
Cawthorn broke rules over ‘meme’ crypto, told to pay $14K
Congressional Gold Medal awarded to police who protected the Capitol on January 6, 2021
Congressional Gold Medal awarded to police who protected the Capitol on January 6, 2021