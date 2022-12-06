Fort Riley Christmas Tree lights up as garrison welcomes holiday season

Fort Riley Christmas Tree
Fort Riley Christmas Tree(1st Infantry Division US Army)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s officially Christmas season at Fort Riley.

The garrison lit its Christmas tree Monday evening. CYS Children’s Choir put on their best holiday selections, and Santa and Mrs. Claus listened to Christmas wishes from the kids.

Those in attendance were also treated to some hot cocoa, candy canes, and words of Holiday Cheer.

You can watch the ceremony on the Fort Riley Facebook page.

