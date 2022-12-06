Federal Judge who retired at 96 passes away a few months later

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Judge Sam A. Crow passed away Friday, Dec. 2, at the age of 96.

His obituary states that he served the United States District Court for 41 years.

He was born in Topeka in 1926, and his roots in Topeka date back to his grandparents’ arrival from England in 1883.

He graduated from Topeka High School in 1944, and after graduation served in the U.S. Navy and the Army from which he retired as a full colonel in 1986.

After WWII he graduated from the University of Kansas in 1949 and then graduated from law school in 1952 at the Washburn University School of Law.

Crow started his legal career from scratch as a private practice lawyer. He quickly gained a positive reputation in the Topeka legal community.

He started serving as the local United States Federal Magistrate Judge in 1973, and in 1981 President Ronald Reagan personally asked him to serve as the United States District Court Judge for the District of Kansas.

Crow’s close friend, former Senator Bob Dole presented Crow to the United States Senate for his confirmation hearings.

After serving 11 years in Wichita, he served Topeka until his retirement in Oct. 2022 at the age of 96. He said that the President had appointed him for life and he did not want to let him down.

Crow’s funeral will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, at Grace Episcopal Cathedral and visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 5-7 p.m. at Penwell-Gabel Midtown Mortuary.

