Eudora woman arrested on K-10 after allegedly drunkenly hitting police car

EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Eudora is behind bars after she allegedly drunkenly hit a police car as she was headed the wrong way down K-10.

On Monday evening, Dec. 5, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies booked a 42-year-old woman from Eudora into jail after an incident on Kansas Highway 10. The booking report indicates the woman is identified as Cody L. Cullen, 42, of Eudora.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that between 7:38 p.m. and 7:58 p.m. Cullen allegedly drove the wrong way and hit a Eudora Police vehicle and several other westbound vehicles. No injuries were reported at the scene.

Cullen was booked into jail on driving while license canceled, aggravated battery - DUI, aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon, flee or attempt to elude law enforcement and driving under the influence - 2nd conviction.

“We are happy our Officer was able to walk away with no injuries and only minor damage to their patrol vehicle,” the Emporia Police Department said.

Deputies have asked anyone who may have been driving on westbound K-10 who had to avoid a collision related to this incident on Monday to contact the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-841-0007.

