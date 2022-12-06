Eudora woman arrested on K-10 after allegedly drunkenly hitting police car

FILE
FILE(WHSV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Eudora is behind bars after she allegedly drunkenly hit a police car as she was headed the wrong way down K-10.

On Monday evening, Dec. 5, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies booked a 42-year-old woman from Eudora into jail after an incident on Kansas Highway 10. The booking report indicates the woman is identified as Cody L. Cullen, 42, of Eudora.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that between 7:38 p.m. and 7:58 p.m. Cullen allegedly drove the wrong way and hit a Eudora Police vehicle and several other westbound vehicles. No injuries were reported at the scene.

Cullen was booked into jail on driving while license canceled, aggravated battery - DUI, aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon, flee or attempt to elude law enforcement and driving under the influence - 2nd conviction.

“We are happy our Officer was able to walk away with no injuries and only minor damage to their patrol vehicle,” the Emporia Police Department said.

Deputies have asked anyone who may have been driving on westbound K-10 who had to avoid a collision related to this incident on Monday to contact the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-841-0007.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A broken railing on the 6th St. bridge above I-70.
Passenger in fatal Sixth St. bridge crash pronounced dead
Jesse Dove and family
Man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake identified
The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St. near I-70 Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm,...
One person dead and another injured after car hits semi, sending it off 6th St. bridge, Sunday afternoon
Sixth St. bridge crash
Topeka teen identified as one killed in fatal 6th St. bridge collision
Two people were found shot to death early Monday in a residence in the 700 block of E 1550...
Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide south of Lawrence

Latest News

Old Chicago closes permanently on Dec. 5, 2022.
Norseman Brewing to honor Old Chicago mug club members
ASK EVERYONE YOU MEET
ASK EVERYONE YOU MEET
This Nov. 2018 file photo shows Sanjiv, a Sumatran tiger at the Topeka Zoo in Topeka, Kansas....
Topeka Zoo to welcome new pair of tigers as habitat left empty
Ryan Berkstresser
Kansas Supreme Court affirms felony conviction for man who led 2020 chase