Dismembered body found stuffed in toolbox left on rural road, officials say

The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a...
The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a road in rural Pearl River County, located in southern Mississippi.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By WLOX Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – A man’s dismembered body was found inside a toolbox on a rural Mississippi road over the weekend, officials said.

Tattoos and tips from social media helped investigators identify the body as 24-year-old Seth Coulter Odom.

Investigators worked with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department and the State Medical Examiner’s Office to research and identify Odom’s numerous tattoos. Using social media and other sources, officials were able to find matching photos to identify Odom.

Odom’s body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a road in rural Pearl River County, located in southern Mississippi.

An autopsy is set to be completed Tuesday to determine a cause of death. Officials said it’s likely Odom was dead for about a week when his body was found.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

