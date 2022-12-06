City of Topeka proposes utility rate increase starting 2024

Topekans will see some big changes to their utility bills starting in 2024.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Proposed utility rate increases for water are 11.5% for 2024 and 2025, and 11.6% for 2026. Wastewater rates would go up 8% in 2024 and 2025, and 8.25% in 2026.

Stormwater increases will be set at 7.5% for 2024, and 7% for 2025 and 2026.

City of Topeka, Utility Director, Sylvia Davis, says the increases will cover replacing the city’s aging infrastructure.

“The City of Topeka has a great deal of aging infrastructure that we have been working to try to keep up on maintenance and replacement. We not only have a lot of mileage of water lines across the city but we also have underground stormwater lines, and wastewater lines, and we have needs at our water treatment plant and wastewater treatment plants to maintain our regulatory requirements to make sure that we’re meeting all the standards of clean and safe drinking water to provide that to our customers,” says Davis.

She also says the proposed increases would add about $9 a month to the average bill.

“Combined are water, wastewater, and stormwater rates, will equal about a 9.85% increase per year, which will equate to the average City of Topeka family in 2023 will be paying about $93 a month for their utility bill,” Davis says.

The city says the increases also will allow them to help more people who need assistance.

“Our proposed rates will allow us to expand that program. Currently, we offer utility assistance to our low to moderate-income families, the existing program addresses homeowners and we want to be able to expand that to renters, as well,” Davis says.

