Chely Wright slates show to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A country star from Wellsville, Kansas is coming back to the Sunflower State to support local youth.

Chely Wright will perform at a benefit for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka. The performance will headline the organization’s Youth of the Year recognition.

Jen LeClair with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka with details on the event, and to share a bit more about how the clubs work to support young people in the area.

The Dec. 13 event begins with a 6 p.m. cocktail hour, followed by the concert and program at 7 p.m. It will be held at the Historic Jayhawk Theatre, 720 SW Jackson. Tickets are $100 and may be purchased at www.bgctopeka.org. The web site also offers other ways to support the organization.

