Chely Wright slates show to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka

Chely Wright will perform Dec. 13 at Historic Jayhawk Theatre as Boys & Girls Clubs Topeka recognizes its Youth of the Year
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A country star from Wellsville, Kansas is coming back to the Sunflower State to support local youth.

Chely Wright will perform at a benefit for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka. The performance will headline the organization’s Youth of the Year recognition.

Jen LeClair with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka with details on the event, and to share a bit more about how the clubs work to support young people in the area.

The Dec. 13 event begins with a 6 p.m. cocktail hour, followed by the concert and program at 7 p.m. It will be held at the Historic Jayhawk Theatre, 720 SW Jackson. Tickets are $100 and may be purchased at www.bgctopeka.org. The web site also offers other ways to support the organization.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A broken railing on the 6th St. bridge above I-70.
Passenger in fatal Sixth St. bridge crash pronounced dead
Jesse Dove and family
Man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake identified
Sixth St. bridge crash
Topeka teen identified as one killed in fatal 6th St. bridge collision
The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St. near I-70 Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm,...
One person dead and another injured after car hits semi, sending it off 6th St. bridge, Sunday afternoon
Two people were found shot to death early Monday in a residence in the 700 block of E 1550...
Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide south of Lawrence

Latest News

13 News at Six
Jen LeClair discusses an upcoming benefit featuring country musician Chely Wright in a visit to...
Chely Wright slates show to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka
Mike Kagay, Shawnee Co. District Attorney
Shawnee Co. DA updates process for ongoing officer-involved shooting, self defense investigations
Mike Kagay, Shawnee Co. District Attorney
Shawnee Co. DA updates process for ongoing officer-involved shooting, self defense investigations