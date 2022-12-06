Chase Co. Schools see uptick in illness-related absences, reiterates health policies

FILE
FILE(Live 5)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - As more and more students are absent from school due to illness, Chase Co. Schools USD 284 has reiterated its health policies.

The District said on Monday, Dec. 5, that it monitored its absentee list over the last few weeks and a large uptick in illness-related absences was seen - especially after the Thanksgiving holiday break.

Chase Co. Schools said staff has worked to help slow the spread of infection through disinfection efforts, promotion of good hygiene practices and frequent cleaning. It also reiterated the following guidelines for students, staff and visitors:

  • Continue to keep students home if not feeling well or showing signs of illness.
  • Contact a primary care provider if symptoms continue or seek testing options.
  • Notify the local health department and appropriate school building of any positive test results.
  • It is never to late to get vaccinated against the Flu and COVID-19.

USD 284 indicated that has seen cases of COVID-19, Influenza A and Strep Throat.

The district also gave the following hygiene tips:

  • Wash hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 30 seconds.
  • Cover mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing with an elbow or tissue.
  • Do not touch eyes, noses or mouths as these are the areas a virus can enter a body.
  • Avoid close contact with someone who may be sick. Avoid going out in public if showing sings of illness or feeling unwell.

The District also noted that students are allowed to return to school when their symptoms are gone or improved. It said coughs have been reported as lasting for weeks. Students must also be 24-hours fever free without medication and able to keep two straight meals down.

