Bonner Springs man sentenced to 27 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Bonner Springs man has been sentenced to 27 years behind bars for the sexual abuse of a 10-year-old child.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Monday, Dec. 5, Joshua Courtney, 35, of Bonner Springs, was sentenced to 27 years in prison for engaging in sexual acts with a child and taking nude photographs and videos of the child.

Court records indicate that in September, Courtney pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and four counts of possession of child pornography.

The Office notes that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children acted on a cyber tip which led to the discovery of dozens of pornographic images in Courtney’s Google photos.

Courtney admitted to investigators that he took nude photos of a 10-year-old child, filmed while he engaged in sexual acts with the child and sent the materials to others. He also admitted that he received child pornography of other children on his cellphone.

The Office says the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Secret Service investigated the case as Assistant U.S. Attorney Faiza Alhambra prosecuted it.

