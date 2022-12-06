ASK EVERYONE YOU MEET

ARE YOU THE WIBW SANTA?
ASK EVERYONE YOU MEET
ASK EVERYONE YOU MEET(WIBW)
By MIKE TURNER
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A broken railing on the 6th St. bridge above I-70.
Passenger in fatal Sixth St. bridge crash pronounced dead
Jesse Dove and family
Man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake identified
The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St. near I-70 Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm,...
One person dead and another injured after car hits semi, sending it off 6th St. bridge, Sunday afternoon
Sixth St. bridge crash
Topeka teen identified as one killed in fatal 6th St. bridge collision
Two people were found shot to death early Monday in a residence in the 700 block of E 1550...
Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide south of Lawrence