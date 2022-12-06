Ascension Via Christi Manhattan makes list for Best Hospitals for Maternity Care

FILE
FILE(pEXELS)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan has been named one of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says on Tuesday, Dec. 6, that it made the U.S. News and World Report’s newly released list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care - one of only two in the Sunflower State to do so.

The hospital noted that Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita was the other hospital to earn the recognition.

Ascension said the two Kansas hospitals were among the honorees when the inaugural analysis of the nation’s best places to go for maternity care was published. At that time, they were the only hospitals in Kansas - outside of the KC metro area - to make the list.

Ascension noted that the latest recognition comes on the heels of its “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade placement for Spring 2022. It said this is a national distinction that recognizes hospitals’ achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error.

“I speak on behalf of our leaders, associates and board when I say that we are incredibly proud of our Birth and Women’s Center care team,” said Bob Copple, President of Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. “Receiving this recognition again is truly a testament to the professionalism, dedication to safe patient care and the skills of our nurses, techs, medical staff and associates in our support staff.”

Of the about 2,700 U.S. hospitals that provide maternity services, Ascension said only 297 were recognized as high performing.

To achieve recognition, Ascension noted that hospitals are expected to excel on multiple quality metrics that matter to expectant families - low rates of scheduled early deliveries, C-sections in lower-risk pregnancies, and unexpected newborn complications and high rates of women having the option of vaginal birth after a Cesarean and exclusive breast milk feeding.

“I appreciate every single one of our associates and medical staff and am thankful for the collaboration and teamwork that led us to achieve such impactful recognitions this year,” said Copple.

For more information about Labor and Delivery at Ascension Via Christi, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A broken railing on the 6th St. bridge above I-70.
Passenger in fatal Sixth St. bridge crash pronounced dead
Jesse Dove and family
Man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake identified
Sixth St. bridge crash
Topeka teen identified as one killed in fatal 6th St. bridge collision
The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St. near I-70 Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm,...
One person dead and another injured after car hits semi, sending it off 6th St. bridge, Sunday afternoon
Two people were found shot to death early Monday in a residence in the 700 block of E 1550...
Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide south of Lawrence

Latest News

FILE
Chase Co. Schools see uptick in illness-related absences, reiterates health policies
FILE
Kansas Department of Ag. warns hunters of avian flu risk
Proposed new rules for foods to be considered healthy take aim at added sugars.
Proposed new "healthy" food rules take aim at added sugar
Proposed new rules from the FDA would limit the amount of added sugar allowed for a food to...
What’s healthy? Proposed new rules target added sugar