Angler catches rare Lake Sturgeon in Kansas River

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One angler along the Kansas River reeled in the catch of a lifetime - a Lake Sturgeon, which is very rare in Kansas waters.

The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Division of Wildlife Diversity says one angler on the Kansas River caught a very rare find in the Sunflower State - a Lake Sturgeon. Before this capture, biologists had only recorded 15 other Lake Sturgeon catches over the last 25+ years.

KDWP noted that all species of sturgeon typically have very long lifespans. Some even reach ages between 80 and 100 years old.

Officials congratulated angler Kevin Zirjacks on the incredibly rare catch.

KDWP indicated that anglers can report their rare species catches to rare.species@ks.gov.

