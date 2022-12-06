70-year-old driver dies after SUV hits concrete culvert, flips into Kansas field

PITTSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - A 70-year-old driver has been pronounced dead after the SUV he was in hit a concrete culvert and flipped into a Kansas field.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:20 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of 1065 S. 220th Rd. - about half a mile north of 520th Rd. - with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2008 Hyundai Veracruz driven by Robert E. Shaver, 70, of Pittsburg, had been headed south on 220th Rd. when the SUV went off the roadway to the west.

KHP noted that Shaver’s SUV hit a concrete culvert and flipped into a field.

According to the report, Shaver, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, was pronounced dead at the scene.

