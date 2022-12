TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has closed a street in northeast Topeka.

The City of Topeka says on Monday, Dec. 5, that it has closed SE Lime St. between SE 12th and SE 13th St.

City staff noted that the closure is the result of a water main break.

Repairs to the water main are expected to keep the closure in place between 2 and 3 weeks.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.