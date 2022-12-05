Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts

Video of a toddler learning to walk shows him stop to bust a move. (Source: @amandalovesyouu / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Why walk when you can dance?

Video of a toddler learning to walk is taking the internet by storm as the little one stops to show off his dance moves for the camera.

The clip shows the young boy taking a few steps then starting to feel the beat in his shoulders before the music takes over and he can’t help but dance.

He reaches for something to hold onto so he can really get into his moves as he is grinning from ear to ear.

You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep going.

“Learning to walk but has been dancing since birth,” the post on Instagram reads.

Apparently, he’s a tiny dance star in the making.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St. near I-70 Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm,...
One person dead and another injured after car hits semi, sending it off 6th St. bridge, Sunday afternoon
the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a...
Arrest made for man found dead in car in Chanute, KS
Jefferson County authorities say they are investigating a suspicious death, Sunday morning.
Jefferson Co. Officials investigate suspicious death, Sunday morning
17-year-old arrested following recent juvenile overdoses in Shawnee Co.
Topekan Ann Mah took this photo of windows on a Viking Cruises ship that were broken out by a...
2 Topeka couples on cruise cut short by rogue wave that killed passenger

Latest News

Two people have been killed and another two injured in Zaporizhzia following a wave of Russian...
Russia unleashes missiles, but Ukraine says most shot down
Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly holds a photo of Diane Cusick during an interview...
‘Torso Killer’ admits killing 5 women decades ago near NYC
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Trump faces peril in documents probe after decades of scrutiny
The FBI is assisting North Carolina officials with an investigation into alleged vandalism at a...
North Carolina power outages could last days after shootings
46th St. set to close in 2025
Expansion project set to close 46th St. in 2025