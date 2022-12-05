Two Topekans arrested on meth charges in Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Sheriff Tim Morse reports that a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, after 3 pm, December 1st.

According to officials a 2001 Nissan Sentra was stopped after allegedly committing a traffic infraction near 118th and U.S. Hwy 75.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle and Todd Wayne Ray, 46, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Wayne was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.

Wayne’s passenger, Brandy Lee Martin, 40, of Topeka, was also arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.

