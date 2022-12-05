Two Topekans arrested on meth charges in Jackson Co.

Sheriff Tim Morse reports that a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop...
Sheriff Tim Morse reports that a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, after 3 pm, December 1st.(Jeff Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Sheriff Tim Morse reports that a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, after 3 pm, December 1st.

According to officials a 2001 Nissan Sentra was stopped after allegedly committing a traffic infraction near 118th and U.S. Hwy 75.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle and Todd Wayne Ray, 46, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Wayne was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.

Wayne’s passenger, Brandy Lee Martin, 40, of Topeka, was also arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St. near I-70 Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm,...
One person dead and another injured after car hits semi, sending it off 6th St. bridge, Sunday afternoon
Topekan Ann Mah took this photo of windows on a Viking Cruises ship that were broken out by a...
2 Topeka couples on cruise cut short by rogue wave that killed passenger
17-year-old arrested following recent juvenile overdoses in Shawnee Co.
Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating drowning at Centralia Lake
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of the Big...
No. 10 K-State outlasts No. 3 TCU in OT to win Big 12 Championship

Latest News

A broken railing on the 6th St. bridge above I-70.
6th and I-70 Crash
One of over 800 nativity scenes are on display.
Hundreds of nativity sets on display for Nativities & Noels
One of over 800 nativity scenes are on display.
Nativities & Noels
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Chiefs fall to Bengals in long-awaited rematch game