Two found dead early Monday in shooting south of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were found shot to death early Monday in Douglas County, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of E. 1550 Road. The location was southeast of Lawrence.

According to Douglas County sheriff’s officials, deputies responding to the scene found two people inside a residence who had died.

Douglas County sheriff’s detectives and deputies were continuing to investigate the incident as of mid-morning Monday. Douglas County coroner scene investigators also responded to the incident.

Additional details weren’t available as of 10:15 a.m. Monday.

