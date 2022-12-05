Two found dead early Monday in shooting south of Lawrence

Two people were found shot to death early Monday in a residence in the 700 block of E 1550...
Two people were found shot to death early Monday in a residence in the 700 block of E 1550 Road, southeast of Lawrence, authorities said.(WIFR)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were found shot to death early Monday in Douglas County, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of E. 1550 Road. The location was southeast of Lawrence.

According to Douglas County sheriff’s officials, deputies responding to the scene found two people inside a residence who had died.

Douglas County sheriff’s detectives and deputies were continuing to investigate the incident as of mid-morning Monday. Douglas County coroner scene investigators also responded to the incident.

Additional details weren’t available as of 10:15 a.m. Monday.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St. near I-70 Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm,...
One person dead and another injured after car hits semi, sending it off 6th St. bridge, Sunday afternoon
the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a...
Arrest made for man found dead in car in Chanute, KS
Jefferson County authorities say they are investigating a suspicious death, Sunday morning.
Jefferson Co. Officials investigate suspicious death, Sunday morning
17-year-old arrested following recent juvenile overdoses in Shawnee Co.
Topekan Ann Mah took this photo of windows on a Viking Cruises ship that were broken out by a...
2 Topeka couples on cruise cut short by rogue wave that killed passenger

Latest News

46th St. Construction project
Expansion project set to close 46th St. in 2025
The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire Monday morning at SW 6th & Polk St.
Second fire in less than a month sparked at former Topeka church building
Jesse Dove and family
Man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake identified
Fire generic
One person escapes early morning house fire in Osage City