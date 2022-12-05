Treasurer Rogers welcomes Treasurer-elect Johnson to office

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers welcomed Treasurer-elect Steven Johnson to the office.

Over the course of four hours, Rogers said he introduced Johnson to the Learning Quest 529 investment committee and started a dialogue between him and office staff.

“I hope to see a successful transition,” said Treasurer Rogers. “It was good to see Steven and talk about the ways the office has improved over the last few years and how that can be continued.”

Rogers noted that Johnson has yet to announce who he will bring on for administrative staff and does not appear to plan any large changes in the office at this time.

