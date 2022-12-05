TPD attempts to identify man in connection to aggravated burglary

Topeka Police attempt to identify this man in connection to a Dec. 3, 2022, aggravated burglary.
Topeka Police attempt to identify this man in connection to a Dec. 3, 2022, aggravated burglary.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka officials are attempting to identify a man connected to an aggravated burglary investigation.

The Topeka Police Department says on Monday, Dec. 5, that it needs the public’s help to identify a man in connection to an ongoing aggravated burglary investigation.

TPD noted that the crime happened just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 3, in the 3500 block of SW Huntoon St.

If anyone has information about the man, they should report it to TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

