Topeka’s Old Chicago closes due to issues with lease

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Old Chicago has closed due to issues with its lease.

13 NEWS called the location and was told by an employee on Monday, Dec. 5, that the business had been shut down due to lease issues and would not reopen.

However, Google still lists the Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom as open at 1231 SW Wanamaker Rd. The last social media posts for the business were made in September.

A note was posted on the front door of the business to let customers know that it had permanently closed. Employees were told in an 11 a.m. employee meeting that they were now out of a job and that management would help them find a new one.

Old Chicago closes permanently on Dec. 5, 2022. (WIBW/Eric Ives)

Employees noted that business had been okay, however, the competition in the area had been too great.

