Topeka’s first Chief Diversity Equity and Inclusions Officer announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The newly created Diversity Equity and Inclusion office has its first Chief DEI Officer.

Topeka’s city manager, Stephen Wade, made the announcement Monday for the City of Topeka’s first Chief DEI Officer to be Ernestor De La Rosa. De La Rosa begins his new position in January 2023.

“I am thrilled that Ernestor will be our first Chief DEI Officer. This role will truly impact lives in our community and affect local government policies,” said Wade. “It is extremely important that we ensure a work environment and community where all have an opportunity to succeed. Ernestor is up to the task, and I look forward to welcoming him to Topeka and supporting his work for years to come.”

Over the past eight years, De La Rosa served Dodge City, Kansas, as an Assistant City Manager, Human Resources Director, Assistant Finance Director, Mobility Manager, and more. He has earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Fort Hays State University and a Master’s in Public Administration from Wichita State University.

“I am honored and excited to join the City of Topeka. I look forward to working with the Governing Body, city staff, and Topeka residents to develop, adopt and implement proactive diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging strategies in all aspects of the city,” said De La Rosa. “I commend city leadership’s commitment to building a robust, diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce and community. Topeka is stronger together.”

De La Rosa was first born and raised in Mexico, and, according to the City of Topeka, he immigrated here when he was just 12 years old. The city says he is a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient.

He will also work alongside Topeka’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Advisory Council as the local ADA coordinator to oversee and ensure that Topeka will be an accessible community.

“The idea of DEI has been talked about, and in many ways, initiated in America, but for Topeka, this is the first official step by our local government to place DEI at the forefront of all we do. This speaks volumes about the Governing Body and its willingness to embrace the many possibilities active DEI can bring to the City of Topeka,” said Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla. “Ernestor has a strong background in practicing DEI as a government official. I am excited that he will bring those experiences to Topeka and help us grow as a comm

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.