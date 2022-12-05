Topeka city officials explain reasons behind proposed utility rate increases

Topeka City Manager Steve Wade and Utilities Director Sylvia Davis update the city's utility rates
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka added a new staff member, and is launching discussion on potentially raising utility rates.

City Manager Steve Wade and Utilities Director Sylvia Davis visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain reasons behind the proposed increases. Both said the city continues to deal with aging infrastructure, as evidenced by the numerous water main breaks people see. They said even major projects undertaken in the late 90s to address ‘red water’ issues and throughout the Complete Streets projects have not been enough to replace all the old pipes that are part of the city’s distribution system.

In addition, Davis said part of the increase will go toward expanding programs to assist people who have trouble affording their bills.

The proposed increases are:

Water: 11.5% 2024 & 2025, 11.6% 2026

Wastewater: 8% 2024 & 2025, 8.25% 2026

Stormwater: 7.5% 2024, 7% 2025 & 2026

Further details can be found on the city’s web site. The governing body will discuss the issue at its Dec. 13 meeting, with a vote expected the following week.

Wade also commented on the city’s announcement that Ernestor De La Rosa will join the city as its first Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. He currently works in Dodge City.

