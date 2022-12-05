One person escapes early morning house fire in Osage City

OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was able to safely escape a house fire early Monday morning in Osage City.

Osage County Fire District’s from Osage City, Lyndon/Vassar, and Burlingame responded to the 400 block of Lakin St. at 3:51 a.m. on December 5.

Authorities said one person was inside the home at the time of the blaze, but was able to safely get out without any injuries.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but the home did suffer damage to the inside. No word yet on what caused the fire or an estimated cost of damage.

The investigation into what caused the blaze has now been turned over to the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Crews from Osage County EMS, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Osage City Police Department, and Osage City Pubic Works also responded to assist firefighters.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.