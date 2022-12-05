Seneca Police warn of counterfeit currency

FILE
FILE(WVLT News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seneca Police have warned residents to be on the lookout for counterfeit currency.

The Seneca Police Department says on Friday, Dec. 2, that it has come to its attention that fraudulent money has been used in the community.

Officials have asked residents and business owners to be vigilant and inspect the currency being used. They said one key point to look for is if the top of the bill reads “for motion picture or production use only.”

If anyone comes across counterfeit money, they should contact the Seneca Police Department at 785-336-2141.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St. near I-70 Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm,...
One person dead and another injured after car hits semi, sending it off 6th St. bridge, Sunday afternoon
the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a...
Arrest made for man found dead in car in Chanute, KS
FILE - A broken railing on the 6th St. bridge above I-70.
Passenger in fatal Sixth St. bridge crash pronounced dead
Jefferson County authorities say they are investigating a suspicious death, Sunday morning.
Jefferson Co. Officials investigate suspicious death, Sunday morning
Jesse Dove and family
Man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake identified

Latest News

Free State Brass Band
Free State Brass Band brings sing-a-long to library
Free State Brass Band
Free State Brass Band brings sing-a-long to library
Live at Five
Utilities Director Sylvia Davis and City Manager Steve Wade appeared on Eye on NE Kansas.
Topeka city officials explain reasons behind proposed utility rate increases