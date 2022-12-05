Seneca Police warn of counterfeit currency

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seneca Police have warned residents to be on the lookout for counterfeit currency.

The Seneca Police Department says on Friday, Dec. 2, that it has come to its attention that fraudulent money has been used in the community.

Officials have asked residents and business owners to be vigilant and inspect the currency being used. They said one key point to look for is if the top of the bill reads “for motion picture or production use only.”

If anyone comes across counterfeit money, they should contact the Seneca Police Department at 785-336-2141.

