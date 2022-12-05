Second fire in less than a month sparked at former Topeka church building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second fire in less than a month was sparked Monday morning at a former Topeka church building in central Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to the fire at SW 6th & Polk St. around 9 a.m. on December 5. They said the building is vacant, but formerly housed Inward Faith Outreach Ministries.

Fire crews were able to put the blaze out and TFD said they found no one inside after searching the building.

Topeka fire crews work to put out a fire at a former church in central Topeka. (Doug Brown)

Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl said firefighters found items burning inside the former church, which likely caused the fire.

Topeka fire crews responded to the same location twice on November 16 for other fires and several times before that. Officials said it is known to have been occupied by people who are homeless.

